Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Price Target at $143.00

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.24. 166,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,599. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

