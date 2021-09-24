Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $27.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,575,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFST traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,021. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

