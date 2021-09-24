Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 692,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,613,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

