Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $33.38

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 274,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,824. Riskified has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

