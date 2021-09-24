Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $35.25

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

