Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evergy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evergy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

