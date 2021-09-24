Brokers Set Expectations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

