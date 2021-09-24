Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 5.9%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 8,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,676,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

