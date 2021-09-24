Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$73.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of C$37.81 and a one year high of C$61.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

