Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

