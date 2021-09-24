Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NYSE:BEP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

