Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Set at $44.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) received a $44.00 price objective from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.