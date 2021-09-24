Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.59

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.59 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 5384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,340 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

