BTIG Research Lowers Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

