Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.37 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $18.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.26. 1,815,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

