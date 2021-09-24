Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.