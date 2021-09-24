Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

