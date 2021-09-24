Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.30. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

