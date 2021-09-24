Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

