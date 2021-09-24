Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $114,640.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $48.52 million and approximately $114,640.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.77 or 0.00551618 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

