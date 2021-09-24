C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $542,542.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $517,494.94.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

Shares of CCCC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

