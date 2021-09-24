Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,432,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COG opened at $19.78 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

