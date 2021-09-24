Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.39

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 268361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,607 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,586,000.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.