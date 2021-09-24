Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 0.9% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

