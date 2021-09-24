CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

