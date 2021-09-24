Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

CAL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Caleres has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $898.53 million, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

