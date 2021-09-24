California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. California Resources has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,031,004 shares of company stock worth $75,781,027.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

