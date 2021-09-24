Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,317 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

