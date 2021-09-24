Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,112 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 183.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.89.

FDS stock opened at $373.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

