Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 87,010 Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 503.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.