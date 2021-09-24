Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,554,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 746.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

