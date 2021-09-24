Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,355 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

