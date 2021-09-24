Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.88.

CPT opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

