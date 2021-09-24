Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

BG opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

