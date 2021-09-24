Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.