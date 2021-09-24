Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $445,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NUS opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

