Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $452,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

