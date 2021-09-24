Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

