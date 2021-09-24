Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

CNI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

