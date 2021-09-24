Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$163.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$162.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.