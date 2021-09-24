Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.41.

CNR traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$146.73. 288,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,699. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market cap of C$104.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

