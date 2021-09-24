Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 2,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Cannae by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cannae by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,544,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

