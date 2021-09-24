CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DBM. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.79.

DBM stock opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$570.87 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

