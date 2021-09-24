Capricor Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 392% compared to the average daily volume of 701 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
CAPR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 688,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
