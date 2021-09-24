Capricor Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 392% compared to the average daily volume of 701 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

CAPR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 688,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

