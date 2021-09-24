Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.04 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005298 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $70.04 billion and approximately $5.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00167595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.00548619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040756 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

