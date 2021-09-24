Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.72

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 244390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.