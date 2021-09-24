Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 3.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 32,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,686,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

