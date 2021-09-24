Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

