Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

