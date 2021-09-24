Caspian Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $3,501.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00123636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00161367 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.